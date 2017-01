LONDON Iraqi oil minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Monday that most oil majors working on its territory were participating in oil output reductions agreed as part of the deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers to help to balance the market.He also said it was too early to say if the deal needed to be extended beyond the first half of 2017.

