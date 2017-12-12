InterGlobe Aviation founders to sell 2.91 percent stake for $197 million | Reuters

(Reuters) - InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the owner of India’s biggest airline IndiGo, on Tuesday said two of its founder group companies will in this week sell a combined 2.91 percent stake in the company worth about 12.65 billion rupees ($196.5 million). Women spread fryums for drying on a rooftop as an IndiGo Airlines aircraft moves on the runway after landing at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad, July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave/FilesAcquire Services Pvt Ltd plans to sell about 8 million shares in InterGlobe while IGE (Mauritius) Pvt Ltd will offload 3.2 million shares in a stock market auction on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a regulatory filing. (bit.ly/2BW8a3L) The shares will be sold at a floor price of 1,130 rupees each, the filing showed. ($1 = 64.3925 Indian rupees)

