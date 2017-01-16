India's wholesale prices up 3.39 percent in December | Reuters

India's wholesale prices rose 3.39 percent year-on-year in December, their fastest pace in two months, government data showed on Monday.The data compared with a 3.50 percent annual rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In November, prices rose a provisional 3.15 percent.

Last month, wholesale food prices fell 0.70 percent year-on-year, compared with a provisional 1.54 percent gain in November.

(Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.