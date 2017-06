NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast 3.0 percent growth in output compared with a revised 3.8 percent year-on-year increase in March.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

