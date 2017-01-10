India's fuel demand rose 4.3 percent y/y in December | Reuters

India's fuel demand rose 4.3 percent in December compared with the same month last year.Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.53 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 7.7 percent higher from a year earlier at 1.96 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 7.9 percent to 1.94 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 5.5 percent to 1.08 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 2.1 percent lower, while fuel oil use edged up 14.0 percent in December.

(Reporting by NEW DELHI newsroom)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.