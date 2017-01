India's December core consumer price inflation seen at around 4.9 percent | Reuters

MUMBAI India's core consumer price inflation was seen at around 4.9 percent in December, in line with levels in November, two analysts polled by Reuters said on Thursday.Data earlier had showed India's headline annual consumer price inflation eased to 3.41 percent in December, its lowest level in more than two years, helped by a sharp cooling in food prices, government data showed on Thursday.

(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)

