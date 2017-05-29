India's BHEL fourth-quarter profit falls 57 percent, misses estimates | Reuters

State-run power equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd reported a 57 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, missing analysts' estimates.Net profit was 2.16 billion rupees ($33.47 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with 5.06 billion rupees a year earlier. (bit.ly/2s6EpsP)

Analysts on average had expected a quarterly profit of 5.82 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Total revenue from operations fell 2.4 percent to 101.58 billion rupees.

($1 = 64.5350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

