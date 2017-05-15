You are here:
  3. India's April trade deficit widens to $13.25 billion | Reuters

FwireReutersMay, 15 2017 21:48:35 IST

NEW DELHI India's trade deficit widened for the second straight month in April to $13.25 billion, on the back of higher crude oil and gold imports, compared with $10.44 billion in the previous month, government data showed on Monday.

Merchandise exports rose 19.77 percent to $24.64 billion in April from a year earlier, while imports rose 49.07 percent to $37.88 billion, statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)

Published Date: May 15, 2017 09:48 pm | Updated Date: May 15, 2017 09:48 pm

