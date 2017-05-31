You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Fwire News
  3. India's April infrastructure output growth slows down to 2.5 percent | Reuters

India's April infrastructure output growth slows down to 2.5 percent | Reuters

FwireReutersMay, 31 2017 22:01:02 IST

NEW DELHI India's annual infrastructure output growth slowed to a three-month low of 2.5 percent in April, mainly dragged down by a slowdown in refinery output and a contraction in coal production, government data showed on Wednesday.

The output grew a revised 5.3 percent year-on-year in March.

Annual growth in refinery production slowed down to 0.2 percent last month from 2.0 percent in March. Coal production fell 3.8 percent on year from a 10.8 percent growth in March. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Published Date: May 31, 2017 10:01 pm | Updated Date: May 31, 2017 10:01 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 1ENG Vs BAN
2Jun 2AUS Vs NZ
3Jun 3SL Vs SA
4Jun 4IND Vs PAK
5Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores