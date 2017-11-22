India's annual diesel consumption to rise by two-thirds by 2030 | Reuters

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s annual diesel consumption could rise to 150 billion litres by 2030 from 90 billion litres now, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday. Annual gasoline consumption in the world’s third-biggest oil consuming nation could rise to 50 billion litres by 2030 from 30 billion litres now, he said. The energy hungry nation, which is looking to cut its oil imports by 10 percent in 2022, aims to boost use of bio fuels, the minister said.‍​ India currently imports about 80 percent of its oil needs.

