India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 percent of GDP | Reuters

NEW DELHI India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.

The shortfall for the 2016/17 fiscal year was 5.35 trillion rupees ($82.97 billion), the government data showed.

New Delhi got 11.02 trillion rupees in net tax receipts during the fiscal year.

