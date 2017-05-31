You are here:
  India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 percent of GDP | Reuters

India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 percent of GDP | Reuters

May, 31 2017

NEW DELHI India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.

The shortfall for the 2016/17 fiscal year was 5.35 trillion rupees ($82.97 billion), the government data showed.

New Delhi got 11.02 trillion rupees in net tax receipts during the fiscal year.

($1 = 64.4850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)

Published Date: May 31, 2017 09:57 pm | Updated Date: May 31, 2017 09:57 pm

