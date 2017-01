NEW DELHI India has retained its sugar output forecast for 2016/17 season at 22.5 million tonnes, a top government official said, after a meeting of representatives from India's leading sugar-producing states."We will meet again after two weeks to re-assess these production numbers," said the official, who requested anonymity.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.