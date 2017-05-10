Hero MotoCorp fourth-quarter profit falls, misses estimates | Reuters

You are here:
India's Hero MotoCorp Ltd on Wednesday reported a 14 percent fall in its March-quarter net profit as a cash crunch following the government's ban on high-value currency notes hurt sales volume.The world's largest two-wheeler maker posted a net profit of 7.18 billion rupees ($111.23 million), compared with 8.33 billion rupees a year earlier, while total income fell about 8 percent to 76.06 billion rupees.

Profit for the quarter was hit as the company offered discounts to liquidate unsold BS III compliant vehicles.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 7.45 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

($1 = 64.5500 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

