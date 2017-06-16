Government had 246.62 billion rupees outstanding loans from RBI in June 9 week | Reuters

- The Indian government had 246.62 billion rupees ($3.83 billion) outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and meansadvances in the week ended June 9, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had 880.31 billion rupees outstanding loans in the week earlier.

State governments had 35.11 billion rupees loans from the RBI in the week ended June 9, compared with 2.15 billion rupees in the previous

week, the release showed.Source text: (here)($1 = 64.4050 Indian rupees)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.