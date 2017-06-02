You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Fwire News
  3. GMR Group to sell assets, refinance loans to cut debt | Reuters

GMR Group to sell assets, refinance loans to cut debt | Reuters

FwireReutersJun, 02 2017 22:00:05 IST

NEW DELHI Indian conglomerate GMR Group plans to sell roads, power and airport assets and refinance its loans to help reduce debt and expand its business, its chief financial officer said on Friday.Saddled with 200 billion rupees ($3.10 billion) in debt, GMR is exploring various options including raising 5-6 billion rupees by monetising its road assets and 10-12 billion rupees by selling land or coal mines in Indonesia, CFO Madhu Terdal told reporters at a briefing.

Terdal said the group was also looking at refinancing debt held by subsidiaries. It is also planning an initial public offering for GMR Energy Ltd.

GMR's debt has restricted its ability to raise money to fund expansion as India's infrastructure sector continues to reel from debt piled up over the previous decade.

The group has already sold part of its power transmission business and lenders converted part of their debt into equity in two of GMR's power plants last year.($1 = 64.4650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; writing by Promit Mukherjee; editing by Jason Neely)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Published Date: Jun 02, 2017 10:00 pm | Updated Date: Jun 02, 2017 10:00 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 3SL Vs SA
2Jun 4IND Vs PAK
3Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
4Jun 6ENG Vs NZ
5Jun 7PAK Vs SA
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores