Germany detects emissions cheat software in Audi models: Bild | Reuters

BERLIN A German government commission has detected illicit emissions control software on Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) luxury brand Audi's flagship A8 models, Bild reported on Thursday, without citing the source of the information.German transport minister Alexander Dobrindt has requested the affected Audi (NSUG.DE) A8 saloons with six and eight cylinder diesel engines -- around 25,000 cars in total -- to be recalled, the newspaper said.

The minister has set a June 12 deadline for the carmaker to come up with a comprehensive plan to refit the cars, the paper added.

Audi said the carmaker is in intensive discussions with the German transport ministry and the country's KBA motor vehicle authority, without elaborating.

Of the 25,000 affected Audi models with so-called Euro-5 emissions standards, about half were sold in the carmaker's German home market, Bild said, adding the remainder was primarily sold in other European countries.The Transport Ministry couldn't immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

