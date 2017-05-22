GAIL Q4 profit falls on impairment charge | Reuters

State-run gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd posted a 69 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit on account of impairment charge on an investment.

Net profit fell to 2.60 billion rupees ($40.29 million) in the quarter ended March 31, from 8.32 billion rupees in the year-ago period, GAIL said on Monday. (bit.ly/2qLNrgP)

The gas marketing company said it took a charge of 7.88 billion rupees in the quarter.

($1 = 64.5400 rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

