Fox shareholders reject proposal to abandon dual-class shares | Reuters

(Reuters) - A shareholder proposal calling for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA.O) to do away with its dual-class share structure was rejected on Wednesday, based on preliminary results announced at the media company’s annual meeting. FILE PHOTO: The Twenty-First Century Fox Studios flag flies over the company building in Los Angeles, California U.S. November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson /File Photo Shareholders also voted to re-elect Fox’s board of directors, preliminary results indicated, a sign that investors continue to support founder Rupert Murdoch and his family, who effectively control the company.

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.