Fox prefers Disney as buyer for studio, media assets: Bloomberg | Reuters

(Reuters) - Media company Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA.O), controlled by the Murdoch family, favours selling some assets to Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) as it is a better strategic fit and presents fewer regulatory hurdles, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. The Twenty-First Century Fox Studios logo is seen in Los Angeles, California U.S. November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson The company is said to be in talks on combining certain media assets, including Fox’s stake in European pay-TV provider Sky Plc as well as its Twentieth Century Fox TV and Film studio, with Disney and Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O), Bloomberg reported. Reuters had reported last month that apart from Disney, both Comcast and Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) had also expressed interest in acquiring a significant part of Fox’s assets. Fox and Disney were not immediately available to comment.

