Fiat Chrysler to recall 1,200 SUVs in India for airbag replacement | Reuters

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will recall 1,200 Jeep Compass sports utility vehicles (SUVs) sold in India, for “replacement of the front passenger air bag,” FCA India said in a statement on Thursday. A man walks past a Fiat logo at a showroom in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi April 3, 2013. Indian tax officials have opened up a new front in their battle to increase revenue collected from companies, targeting manufacturing firms that slash prices below cost in order to sell slow-moving inventory. India's position is based on a Supreme Court ruling last year in favour of the tax office, which sought higher taxes on cars sold by Italy's Fiat more than a decade earlier. Picture taken April 3. To match INDIA-TAX/ REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS TRANSPORT LOGO)The recalls are part of a bigger recall by the company. The carmaker on Wednesday recalled 7,000 U.S.-market SUVs and 1,000 vehicles sold in Canada and Mexico for the same reason. During the airbag module assembly process, “loose fasteners may have inadvertently found their way undetected into a small number of modules,” Fiat said in an emailed statement. No injuries, accidents, warranty claims or complaints have been reported, the company said.

