Fed could start reducing balance sheet 'relatively soon' - Yellen | Reuters

FwireReutersJun, 15 2017 01:45:04 IST

WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve could begin trimming its holdings of bonds "relatively soon," Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.

"We could put this into effect relatively soon," Yellen told a news conference, referring to the Fed's plan to reduce reinvestments of maturing securities later this year.

