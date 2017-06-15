Fed could start reducing balance sheet 'relatively soon' - Yellen | Reuters

WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve could begin trimming its holdings of bonds "relatively soon," Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.
"We could put this into effect relatively soon," Yellen told a news conference, referring to the Fed's plan to reduce reinvestments of maturing securities later this year.
Published Date: Jun 15, 2017 01:45 am | Updated Date: Jun 15, 2017 01:45 am