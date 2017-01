NEW YORK Moody's Corp (MCO.N) has agreed to pay over $850 million to settle with U.S. federal and state authorities over its ratings of risky mortgage securities in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, according to a person familiar with the matter.

