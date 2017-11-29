Exclusive: Cineworld in talks with Regal Entertainment about merger - sources | Reuters

You are here:
FwireReutersNov, 29 2017 02:00:11 IST

(Reuters) - Cineworld Group Plc (CINE.L), a British operator of movie theatres, is in talks with U.S. peer Regal Entertainment Group (RGC.N) about a potential merger, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Workers repair a sign at a Cineworld cinema in Bradford northern England, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble Cineworld’s offer values Regal at around $23 per share, one of the sources said. There is no certainty the discussions will lead to a deal, the sources added, asking not to be identified because the discussions are confidential. Cineworld and Regal Entertainment did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

