Dollar falls further in Asia amid trade jitters | Reuters

By Wayne Cole

| SYDNEY

SYDNEY The dollar hit the skids in Asia on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump's focus on trade protectionism fuelled suspicions his administration might seek a competitive advantage through a weaker currency.The talk of trade wars favoured safe-haven Treasuries and the Japanese yen while subduing stocks, particularly as Asian companies have much to lose from U.S. tariffs. Nikkei futures JNIc1 pointed to more losses for Tokyo shares.Sentiment took a fresh blow when U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin told senators that he would work to combat currency manipulation but would not give a clear answer on whether he views China as manipulating its yuan.In written answers to a Senate Finance Committee, Mnuchin also reportedly said an excessively strong dollar could be negative in the short term.The dollar duly skidded as far as 112.52 JPY=, breaking last week's 112.67 trough and the lowest since late November. Its 1.7 percent loss on Monday was the largest since July 29.Against a basket of currencies, the dollar index was down 0.8 percent at 99.963, while the euro hopped up to $1.0764 EUR=. Both were levels last seen in early December.

While Trump promised "massive" cuts in taxes and regulations on Monday, he also formally withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal and talked of big border taxes."It's interesting that markets did not respond positively to a reaffirmation of lower taxes and looser regulation, reinforcing the impression that all the good news is discounted for now," wrote analysts at ANZ in a note."As week one in office gets underway, there is a growing sense of scepticism, not helped by the tone of Friday's inaugural address and subsequent spat with the media."

Doubts about exactly how much fiscal stimulus might be forthcoming helped Treasuries rally. Yields on 10-year notes US10YT=RR dropped 6 basis points to 2.401 percent, the steepest single-day drop since Jan. 5.Two-year yields US2YT=RR fell 5 basis points to 1.147 percent, narrowing the dollar's premium over the euro to 183 basis points from a recent top of 207 basis points.Wall Street lost just a little of its recent gains. The Dow Jones .DJI fell 0.14 percent, while the S&P 500 .SPX lost 0.27 percent and the Nasdaq .IXIC 0.04 percent.

Shares in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) dived almost 13 percent after it was sued by Apple (AAPL.O) on Friday.The drop in the dollar boosted gold to a two-month high and the precious metal was last trading at $1,217.75 an ounce XAU=.Oil prices went the other way as signs of a strong recovery in U.S. drilling largely overshadowed news that OPEC and non-OPEC producers were on track to meet output reduction goals.Brent crude LCOc1 was quoted down 14 cents at $55.35 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures CLc1 eased 47 cents to $52.75. [O/R] (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)

