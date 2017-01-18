Credit Suisse finalizes $5.3 billion mortgage deal with U.S. | Reuters

By Karen Freifeld

| NEW YORK

NEW YORK Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday.Zurich-based Credit Suisse will pay a $2.48 billion cash penalty and provide $2.8 billion in consumer relief, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Credit Suisse had announced the agreement in principle on Dec. 23.

