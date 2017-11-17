Comcast approached Twenty-First Century Fox to buy some assets - source | Reuters

(Reuters) - Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) has approached Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA.O), expressing interest in the same assets that Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) had approached Fox for recently, according to a person familiar with the matter. FILE PHOTO: The Twenty-First Century Fox Studios logo is seen in Los Angeles, California U.S. November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File PhotoShares of Rupert Murdoch-controlled Fox were up 5.4 percent at $30.90 in after market trading on Thursday. Comcast was marginally higher at $37.35. The news comes days after media reports said Fox had held talks to sell most of its film and cable television assets to Disney. Fox and Comcast did not immediately respond to requests for comment. CNBC first reported on Comcast’s interest.

