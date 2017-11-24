Chinese, Indian, Iranian firms eye $10 billion refinery in Brazil | Reuters

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Chinese, Indian and Iranian firms are discussing a partnership to invest between $7 billion and $10 billion to build a new oil refinery in the state of Maranhão in northeastern Brazil, a government official said on Friday. Negotiations over the refinery, with proposed capacity of 300,000 barrels per day, are ongoing between the companies and local officials, Oil and Gas Secretary Márcio Félix said.

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.