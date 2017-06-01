You are here:
  Chennai Petroleum shuts diesel unit at 210,000-bpd refinery - sources | Reuters

Chennai Petroleum shuts diesel unit at 210,000-bpd refinery - sources | Reuters

Jun, 01 2017

NEW DELHI Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd has shut a 1.8-million-tonne-per-year diesel hydro desulphurisation (DHDS) unit at its 210,000-barrel-per-day refinery at Manali in Tamil Nadu for revamp, people familiar with the plan said on Thursday.

The company has shut the unit to enhance its capacity to 2.3 million tonnes a year and boost production of Euro IV-compliant fuels, the sources said, adding it was expected to resume operations by the end of July.

CPCL will also shut a crude unit and a vacuum distillation unit for about two weeks for routine maintenance, one of the sources said.

CPCL Managing Director Gautam Roy did not respond to Reuters calls seeking comments. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Published Date: Jun 01, 2017 09:58 pm | Updated Date: Jun 01, 2017 09:58 pm

