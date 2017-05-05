Canada PM says government support for Bombardier is important | Reuters

You are here:
FwireReutersMay, 05 2017 01:00:08 IST

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday defended his government's support for planemaker Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) in the wake of a trade challenge by rival Boeing Co (BA.N), saying the aid was important.

Trudeau, speaking at a televised news conference after a Montreal meeting with Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny, said he would always defend Canadian competitiveness around the world.

Published Date: May 05, 2017 01:00 am | Updated Date: May 05, 2017 01:00 am

