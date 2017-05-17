You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Fwire News
  3. Cabinet approves new coal linkage policy | Reuters

Cabinet approves new coal linkage policy | Reuters

FwireReutersMay, 17 2017 21:56:38 IST

NEW DELHI India approved on Wednesday a new coal linkage policy to ensure all power projects get adequate supply through a bid process or power purchase agreements, to help debt-laden generators which have had to import coal despite adequate domestic stockpiles.

Under the policy, state- and central government-owned power generating companies will be granted fuel on the basis of recommendations by the power ministry.

Other companies will have to go through a bidding process, the government said in a statement. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Published Date: May 17, 2017 09:56 pm | Updated Date: May 17, 2017 09:56 pm

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 19MI Vs TBC
2May 21RPS Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores