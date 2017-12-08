Budweiser maker Anheuser-Busch reserves 40 Tesla electric trucks | Reuters

(Reuters) - Budweiser beer maker Anheuser-Busch has reserved 40 of Tesla Inc’s (TSLA.O) all-electric Semi trucks as it seeks to reduce fuel costs and vehicle emissions, the brewer said on Thursday. Tesla's new electric semi truck is unveiled during a presentation in Hawthorne, California, U.S., November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandria Sage It was likely the largest publicly announced order Tesla has received for its electric trucks, which are scheduled to be in production by 2019. “At Anheuser-Busch, we are constantly seeking new ways to make our supply chain more sustainable, efficient, and innovative,” said James Sembrot, senior director of logistics strategy. “This investment in Tesla semi-trucks helps us achieve these goals while improving road safety and lowering our environmental impact.” The U.S. subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev NV (BUD.N) plans to use the trucks for shipments to wholesalers within the 500-mile (800-km) range promised by Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk. FILE PHOTO - The logo of Anheuser-Busch InBev is pictured outside the brewer's headquarters in Leuven, Belgium February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman/FilesA range of trucking, grocery, and retail companies have reserved at least 116 Tesla Semi trucks, according to a Reuters tally, including Anheuser-Busch’s 40. The Wall Street Journal first reported Anheuser-Busch’s Tesla truck orders. Last month, Tesla received orders for its electric trucks from high-profile companies such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) and fleet operator J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT.O). Germany-based Deutsche Post AG’s (DPWGn.DE) DHL and Fortigo Freight Services Inc, one of Canada’s largest fleet management companies, also pre-ordered Tesla’s electric trucks last month to test on limited routes. Tesla declined to comment.

