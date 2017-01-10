BPCL's Kochi refinery operating normally after minor fire - spokesman | Reuters

State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd's Kochi refinery is operating normally after a minor fire that broke out in one of its sub stations, a company spokesman said.There were no casualties from the incident and production at the 190,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery has not been affected, the spokesman said.

BPCL is expected to expand the capacity of its Kochi refinery to 310,000 barrels per day in the 2017/18 fiscal year.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Malini Menon)

