Bombardier CEO not expecting short-term changes in rail division | Reuters

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Bombardier’s (BBDb.TO) Chief Executive Alain Bellemare said on Tuesday he will continue “assessing the competitive landscape,” but doesn’t expect a merger of two European rivals to drive big short-term changes in the Canadian company’s rail division. The Bombardier logo is seen at the Bombardier factory in Belfast, Northern Ireland September 26, 2017. Picture taken September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh KilcoyneThe planned merger of France’s Alstom SA (ALSO.PA) and Germany’s Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE), with whom Bombardier had previously held consolidation talks, could create “opportunities moving forward,” Bellemare said at a Goldman Sachs conference in Boston, without specifying further. ”Short-term – one year, two years, three years, I don’t see any change to be honest with you,” he said. “And even these big mergers will take time - assuming they get the green light.”

