Boeing lifts dividend by 20 percent, sets new $18 billion share buyback | Reuters

(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Monday it would raise its quarterly dividend by 20 percent and replace its existing share repurchase programme with a new $18 billion authorization. A model of the Boeing 777 is seen at the Boeing booth at the Aircraft Interiors Expo 2017 in Hamburg, Germany April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer The company said it would pay a quarterly dividend of $1.71 per share from $1.42 earlier. The new dividend is payable on March 2. The world’s biggest maker of jetliners said the new repurchase programme would replace a $14 billion authorization approved in December 2016, under which it had repurchased $9.2 billion. The company said it expects to complete the new buybacks in the next 24-30 months. Boeing’s shares were up 1.2 percent in after-market trading on Monday. The stock is the top performer on the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI this year with its stock rising 84 percent. The index is up 24 percent in the same period.

