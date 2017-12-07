Bitcoin rises above $14,000 on Bitstamp to record high | Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bitcoin soared to a record high of $14,047.40 on Thursday, continuing its surge from below $1,000 at the beginning of the year. A Bitcoin and Dollar notes are seen in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/FilesThe cryptocurrency was last up 2.94 percent at $14,030.00 at the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange BTC=BTSP.

