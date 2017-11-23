Bharat Petroleum launches two new LNG tenders for supply: trade sources | Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) - India’s Bharat Petroleum launched a tender seeking a spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in January and a separate tender for three cargoes for May, August and October, trade sources said. A Bharat Petroleum oil pump station displays the price of unleaded petrol (0.89$) and Diesel (0.66$) as a pedestrian walks past in New Delhi, India, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/FilesBharat seeks a spot cargo for Jan. 19-21 delivery into the Dahej import terminal, with bids due on or before Dec. 5 and the award due to be made on Dec. 7, one trader said. In a parallel tender, Bharat requires a cargo in May, August and October. Bids for this tender must be submitted on or before Nov. 28 and the award is due on Dec. 12, the trader said.

