AT&T, Time Warner say their proposed deal is 'pro-competitive' | Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - AT&T Inc (T.N) and Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) argued in a court filing on Tuesday that their proposed merger was “pro-competitive” and “pro-consumer” as they sought to rebut Justice Department allegations that the deal breaks antitrust law. FILE PHOTO - The AT&T logo is pictured during the Forbes Forum 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard GarridoIn the joint filing, the companies said that they operate in highly competitive markets which will remain competitive after they close the deal. The Justice Department last week sued AT&T, which owns DirecTV, to block its $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner.

