Asia stocks pressured by Wall Street losses, dollar sags | Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday, pressured by losses on Wall Street as the technology sector stuttered yet again after a brief rebound, while the dollar sagged on lower long-term U.S. yields. A Chinese investor monitors share prices at a securities company in Shanghai November 12, 2003. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV/File PhotoMSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS inched down 0.2 percent. Australian stocks and South Korea's KOSPI .KS11 were down 0.2 percent, respectively. Japan's Nikkei .N225 lost 0.5 percent. The S&P 500 information technology index .SPLRCT barely rose overnight as it gave up much of the 1.4 percent intraday gains. The year’s top-performing sector was still down nearly 4 percent over the past week, with investors shifting money to banks, retailers and other stocks seen as likely to benefit the most from tax cuts promised by U.S. President Donald Trump. [.N] As a result the S&P 500 .SPX fell for the third straight session overnight. The Dow .DJI and Nasdaq .IXIC also retreated. “The retreat in U.S. shares coincides with profit taking by investors before they close their books for the year-end. A lot of such year-end window dressing already appears to have taken place in emerging market equities,” said Kota Hirayama, senior emerging markets economist at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo. “The main focal point for emerging market equities is how U.S. yields move towards the year end. The Federal Reserve’s monetary policy stance for next year bears close watching due to its impact on U.S. yields, and in turn the various equity markets.” Fed funds futures prices showed that investors see a rate increase at Federal Reserve’s Dec. 12-13 meeting as a done deal and much of the focus is on the outlook for rates in 2018 and beyond. The two-year Treasury yield US2YT=RR reached a nine-year high overnight as the market increasingly expected the U.S. Congress to pass tax reform legislation and the Fed to tighten policy. But the 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR fell overnight, flattening the yield curve further. The curve has flattened as investors see limited room for long-term U.S. inflation. The dollar dipped, weighed by sagging long-term U.S. yields. The dollar index against six major currencies slipped 0.05 percent to 93.337 .DXY. The greenback dipped 0.1 percent to 112.470 yen JPY= and the euro was little changed at $1.1824 EUR= after shedding 0.35 percent the previous day. The pound extended overnight losses and last stood at $1.3412 GBP=D3 for a loss of 0.2 percent. Sterling fell to as low as $1.3370 on Tuesday on disappointment after British Prime Minister Theresa May failed to clinch a deal to open talks on post-Brexit free trade with the European Union. [GBP/] In commodities, U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 were down 0.3 percent at $57.44 per barrel after American Petroleum Institute data showed that U.S. gasoline stocks and distillate inventories rose more than expected last week. [O/R]

