You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Fwire News
  3. Ambuja Cements to study merits of merger with ACC | Reuters

Ambuja Cements to study merits of merger with ACC | Reuters

FwireReutersMay, 05 2017 22:15:05 IST

MUMBAI India's Ambuja Cements Ltd said on Friday it was considering the merits of a merger with its subsidiary ACC Ltd.

Analysts have expressed concerns about Ambuja permanently losing market share to rivals, especially in the western and northern parts of India.

A merger with ACC could help Ambuja address these worries and bring about operational and financial efficiencies, which shareholders have been seeking for some time.

Merging the two, both of which are owned by Swiss-based LafargeHolcim Ltd, could enable them to combine their strengths to benefit all stakeholders, Ambuja said. (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; editing by Alexander Smith)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Published Date: May 05, 2017 10:15 pm | Updated Date: May 05, 2017 10:15 pm

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 6SRH Vs RPS
2May 6DD Vs MI
3May 7RCB Vs KKR
4May 7KXIP Vs GL
5May 8SRH Vs MI
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores