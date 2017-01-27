Alphabet quarterly revenue rises 22.2 pct | Reuters

Google parent Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) reported a 22.2 percent increase in quarterly revenue on Thursday as advertisers spent more to reach an expanding user base that spends ever more time on smartphones and on YouTube.Alphabet's net income rose to $5.33 billion, or $7.56 per Class A and B share and Class C capital stock, in the fourth quarter, from $4.92 billion, or $7.06 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2kyl4fS)

The company's consolidated revenue rose to $26.06 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31 from $21.33 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

