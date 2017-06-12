Alibaba launches new sales channels in Malaysia, Singapore | Reuters

BEIJING Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Monday said it is launching new sales channels in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan as China's deep-pocketed e-commerce firms vie for new users in the region.

The new service, branded Tmall World, will allow overseas Chinese users to buy goods from Alibaba's Tmall, its popular brand-to-consumer retail site, the company said in a statement.

"Alibaba will provide end-to-end solutions including logistics, payment, and localization support catering to each local market's needs," the statement said. (Reporting by Cate Cadell, editing by Louise Heavens)

