Alibaba launches new sales channels in Malaysia, Singapore | Reuters

FwireReutersJun, 12 2017 22:01:53 IST

BEIJING Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Monday said it is launching new sales channels in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan as China's deep-pocketed e-commerce firms vie for new users in the region.

The new service, branded Tmall World, will allow overseas Chinese users to buy goods from Alibaba's Tmall, its popular brand-to-consumer retail site, the company said in a statement.

"Alibaba will provide end-to-end solutions including logistics, payment, and localization support catering to each local market's needs," the statement said. (Reporting by Cate Cadell, editing by Louise Heavens)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Published Date: Jun 12, 2017 10:01 pm | Updated Date: Jun 12, 2017 10:01 pm

