After Barcelona attack, Donald Trump calls for strong measures to combat 'Islamic terrorism'

Washington: United States president Donald Trump on Friday called for strong measures to combat "radical Islamic terrorism," a day after twin terror attacks killed 14 people and injured around 100 others in Spain.

A van driver on Thursday ploughed into pedestrians on Barcelona's most popular street in broad daylight, killing at least 14 people.

The Islamic State terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Police later shot dead five suspects after a second vehicle attack in the coastal town of Cambrils, around 130 kilometres from Barcelona.

"Radical Islamic terrorism must be stopped by whatever means necessary! The courts must give us back our protective rights. Have to be tough!" Trump said in a tweet.

In another tweet, Trump said the US security forces and law enforcement agencies were on guard and were monitoring the situation. "Homeland Security and law enforcement are on alert & closely watching for any sign of trouble. Our borders are far tougher than ever before!" he said.

Trump accused the Opposition Democratic party of being "obstructionists" and compromising with security of the country.

"The Obstructionist Democrats make Security for our country very difficult. They use the courts and associated delay at all times. Must stop!" he tweeted.