A strong year for stocks, but no joy for the dollar | Reuters

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Published Date: Dec 29, 2017 10:45 pm | Updated Date: Dec 29, 2017 10:45 pm
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Published Date: Dec 29, 2017 10:45 pm | Updated Date: Dec 29, 2017 10:45 pm
German court rules against foreign intelligence mass communication surveillance | Reuters
U.N. calls Syria talks a big missed opportunity, seeks new ideas | Reuters
Global shares little changed after central bank meetings | Reuters
U.S. regulators ditch net neutrality rules as legal battles loom | Reuters