Virat Kohli wins ICC Cricketer of the Year, ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year awards; Steve Smith is Test Cricketer of the Year

India captain Virat Kohli has won the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Cricketer of the Year 2017, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday.

Kohli also took the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year award, while his Australian counterpart Steve Smith was declared the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year.

Pakistan’s Hasan Ali was named ICC’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year, Afghanistan wrist-spinner Rashid Khan was adjudged ICC Associate Cricketer of the Year, while India’s Yuzvendra Chahal claimed the ICC T20I Performance of the Year for his six for 25 against England in Bengaluru on 1 February 2017.

Kohli, who is the 13th player to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy since 2004, was in blistering form during the voting period (21 September 2016 - 31 December 2017) when he scored 2,023 runs in 18 Tests with eight centuries and three half-centuries. He scored 1,818 runs in 31 ODIs with seven centuries and nine half-centuries and 299 runs at a strike-rate of 152.55 in 10 T20Is.

Kohli also won his second ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year award since 2012, making him the first cricketer to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy and the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year award in the same year. He beat Pakistan’s Hasan Ali and India teammate Rohit Sharma, who finished second and third, respectively, for this trophy.

“It means a lot to me to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year and ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year. I won the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year back in 2012 but this is the first time I have won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy. It is a huge honour for me as it is probably the biggest award we have in world cricket. Two Indians winning it back to back makes it more special. I also want to congratulate all the other winners," a delighted Kohli said.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson congratulated Kohli for winning the prestigious award.

“On behalf of the ICC, I want to congratulate Virat Kohli for winning the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy. It is the most prestigious individual award in cricket, named after one of the most iconic cricketers and recognises a player for outstanding performances across all formats over a period of time. Only the best of the best have won this award and Virat certainly deserves to be in that select group of cricketers," he said.

Reacting to his award, ICC Test Cricketer of the Year Steve Smith, said, “It’s a great honour to receive this award for the second time, having won it in 2015 as well. It’s called Test cricket for a reason, and I’ve enjoyed that test of my ability over the past 12 months.

Winners:

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year - Virat Kohli (India)

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year - Steve Smith (Australia)

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year - Virat Kohli (India)

ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year - Hasan Ali (Pakistan)

ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year - Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

ICC Men’s T20I Performance of the Year - Yuzvendra Chahal (6-25 v England) (India)

David Shepherd Trophy for ICC Umpire of the Year – Marais Erasmus

ICC Spirit of Cricket - Anya Shrubsole (England)

ICC Fans Moment of the Year - Pakistan stun India to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2017

In addition to the list of individual winners, Men's Test and the ODI teams of the year were also announced, with Kohli as skipper of both the sides. David Warner, Quinton de Kock and Ben Stokes are other players to feature in both teams.

ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year 2017 (in batting order):

Dean Elgar (South Africa)

David Warner (Australia)

Virat Kohli (captain) (India)

Steve Smith (Australia)

Cheteshwar Pujara (India)

Ben Stokes (England)

Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper) (South Africa)

Ravichandran Ashwin (India)

Mitchell Starc (Australia)

Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)

James Anderson (England)

ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year 2017 (in batting order):

David Warner (Australia)

Rohit Sharma (India)

Virat Kohli (captain) (India)

Babar Azam (Pakistan)

AB de Villiers (South Africa)

Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper) (South Africa)

Ben Stokes (England)

Trent Boult (New Zealand)

Hasan Ali (Pakistan)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Jasprit Bumrah (India)

This article first appeared on ICC-Cricket.com, reproduced with permission.



The voting period ran from 21 September 2016 to 31 December 2017, and the winners were selected by a voting academy that comprised respected members of the media, commentators and former players from the 12 Test playing countries.