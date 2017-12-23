Team India plays great cricket in its backyard; it's time to show just how good it is abroad

Indian cricket’s juggernaut is on a roll, especially in Tests. In fact, it’s been tramping along since June 2015. Is there a chance that it might come to a grinding halt soon, what with many away tours on the cards in the next couple of years?

The country’s crazy cricket fans have never had it as good. Led by one of the world’s biggest sporting brand names, the Indian team hasn’t lost a Test series in 30 months. What’s more, during these two and a half years, they have won 21 Tests of the 31 that they have played and have lost only two. The other eight have been drawn.

As the world gets ready to bid 2017 goodbye, India deservedly leads the ICC Test match rankings. Close on its heels are South Africa, England, New Zealand and the upbeat Australians, who have just regained the Ashes Down Under.

Virat Kohli’s all-conquering team now flies off to South Africa, in a few days’ time, to take on the Proteas in their own backyard. The skipper himself and a few pundits, who have led India in the past, believe that this Indian squad has what it takes to win Test matches abroad.

In the next couple of years, India plays Test series in South Africa, England, Australia, New Zealand and the West Indies. But to begin with, can this talented Indian team get the better of South Africa in South Africa?

It will take just a month for us to gauge what the ‘new-look’ Indian team is capable of doing on foreign soil. The itinerant Indians will play Test matches at Cape Town, beginning 5 January, at Centurion from 13-17 January, and at Johannesburg from 24-28 January.

We shall then know if what Dilip Vengsarkar, Sourav Ganguly and others said about the Indian team’s new found confidence were brave words or were just morale boosters. Indian cricketers have reputedly been bad tourists.

Let’s take a look at what the Proteas have been up to in the last seven odd years. They have played 25 Test series, of which they have won 16 and lost four. More importantly, 13 of these series have been played away from home.

Of the four series that they have lost, two were at home; one against Australia in 2013-14 and other against England in 2015-16. Their away losses were to India in 2015-16 and to England in 2017.

What has been remarkable about South African cricket over the last seven years is their quiet dominance of the Test match space. Graeme Smith, who was the Proteas’ Test skipper till 2014, believes that the present team is in transition, with their batting order needing to be restructured.

As far as bowling is concerned, Smith considers Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir and a fit Dale Steyn to be as good as any that Test match cricket has seen over the years. He is of the opinion, therefore, that the result of the India-South Africa Test series will depend a lot on how India’s talented batsmen face up to South Africa’s pace bowlers.

India has played six Test series in South Africa, beginning 1992-93. The home team has won five of them, with the 2010-11 series ending in a 1-1 draw. In fact, over the last 25 years, there have been 17 India-South Africa Tests played in South Africa with the home team winning eight and India winning only two.

It is therefore evident that Kohli’s team shall not only have to fight the South African pace-bowling battery but will also have to defy history. The Indians will, in fact, have to play out of their skins to retain their position at the top of the heap in Test match cricket by the time the series ends.

And that’s not all. They will then have to conquer England in England, take on the West Indies at home, and then head to Australia and New Zealand before the World Cup of 2019. With some tough matches in the offing, mostly on foreign soils, it will indeed be an achievement for India to remain numero uno, by the time it plays the West Indies in 2019.

The Indian batting order in Tests, against the Proteas, will in all probability be Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan as openers, followed by Cheteshwar Pujara, Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja and Wriddhiman Saha. Hardik Pandya may play as the all-rounder, followed by the three pacers.

It goes without saying that the South Africans will prepare fast, hard and bouncy tracks to go after the Indians. The fire-power of Rabada along with Steyn, if fully fit, the controlled aggression of Philander and of course, the bounce of Morkel will keep the Indian top order busy.

The outcome of the series will depend on how Vijay, Dhawan, Pujara and Kohli deal with the four-pronged attack and not so much on how India’s pace attack performs. One gets the feeling that this may be the make-or-break series for Rahane. Also, though many of his fans may not agree, Pandya’s temperament will be put to the test by the Proteas.

The coming of IPL has brought in a new fan base into Indian cricket. A major portion of this fan base consists of millennials, who hardly seem to care for the game’s history and tradition. This, sadly, also includes a bunch of young media persons. A sign of the times, perhaps! But sooner, rather than later, these fans will have to get used to India playing abroad, in alien conditions, and not performing as well as they had done at home.

The Indian team will be away on tour for most parts of 2018 and 2019. These Test matches – along with ODIs and T20 matches - will therefore not only reveal the character of its players but also that of its followers.

Hashim Amla and Proteas’ skipper, Faf du Plessis have expressed the view that India have the talent and the wherewithal to beat South Africa in South Africa.

We’ll know by 28 January 2018! Till then, best of luck, Team India and Godspeed!

The author is a sportswriter and caricaturist. A former fast bowler and coach, he is now a mental toughness trainer.