T10 Cricket League 2017: When and Where to watch, coverage on TV and live streaming

T10 Cricket League is the latest cricket tournament which looks set to leave its imprint on the gentleman's game.

A ten-over-a-side format, with matches ending in 90 minutes, similar to the duration of a football match, could be the latest game changer, with some, like England’s limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan, believing it to be ideal for Olympics.

The tournament, which will be played in UAE's Sharjah — the iconic venue of many a historic games in 1990s — would feature six teams – Maratha Arabians, Pakhtoons, Bengal Tigers, Kerala Kings, Punjabi Legends and Colombo Lions.

The tournament will also include players like Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Amir, Alex Hales, Keiron Pollard, David Miller, Hassan Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Darren Sammy among others.

Here's all you need to know to watch the T10 Cricket League live.

When and where will T10 Cricket League be played?



T10 Cricket League 2017 will be played from 14-17 December in Sharjah.

Where can I watch the T10 Cricket League clash live?

The tournament will be broadcast live on television on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

When will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the opening match between Bengal Tigers and Kerala Kings will start at 9pm IST.