All-rounder Yusuf Pathan was slapped with a five-month retrospective suspension for failing a dope test by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). It is learnt that Pathan failed the test during a domestic T20 tournament last year. His sanction will end on 14 January.

According to a statement the BCCI said, “Mr Yusuf Pathan has been suspended for a doping violation. Mr Pathan had inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups.

"His sample was subsequently tested and found to contain Terbutaline. Terbutaline, a specified substance, is prohibited both In and Out of Competition in the WADA Prohibited List of Substances.”

Pathan tweeted a statement on Tuesday, explaining his side of events.

Yusuf's statement:

The BCCI said that it was satisfied with Pathan’s explanation. The cricketer, who has played 57 ODIs and 22 T20 Internationals for India, said he was using the medication to "treat an Upper Respiratory Tract Infection (URTI) and not as a performance-enhancing drug".

"Mr Pathan responded to the charge by admitting the ADRV and asserting that it was caused by his ingestion of a medication containing Terbutaline that had been mistakenly given to him instead of the medication prescribed for him, which did not contain any prohibited substance.

"Having considered all of the evidence and taken expert external advice, the BCCI has accepted Mr Pathan's explanation of the cause of his ADRV, and on that basis has agreed that a period of ineligibility of five months should apply, together with the disqualification of certain results," the BCCI said in its statement.

The 35-year-old had provided a urine sample as part of the BCCI's anti-doping testing program during a domestic T20 competition on 16 March last year.

According to The Indian Express, after learning about the positive test, the BCCI instructed Baroda’s cricket association to not pick Pathan for matches. The explosive all-rounder played his last Ranji Trophy match against Andhra Pradesh in October — a dismal outing where he scored four runs, and could not scalp any wickets.

The Express report quoted an unnamed source close to the cricketer as saying that he had taken a medicine called Brozeet on the advice of the team doctor. However, Pathan had not applied for a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE).

The all-rounder was charged with the "commission of an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) under the BCCI Anti- Doping Rules (ADR) Article 2.1 and provisionally suspended pending determination of the charge".

The BCCI said Pathan had been provisionally suspended on 28 October last year and the Board has now decided to back-date the period of his final suspension from 15 August.

"...there is discretion under BCCI ADR Article 10.10.2 to back-date the start date of the period of ineligibility still further on account of Mr Pathan's prompt admission of his ADRV upon being confronted with it by the BCCI, and under BCCI ADR Article 10.10.1 on account of the delays in the results management in this case that are not attributable to Mr Pathan.

"In all of the circumstances, the five-month period of ineligibility will be deemed to have started to run on 15 August 2017 and end at midnight on 14 January 2018," the Board stated.

Terbutaline is taken by people who have trouble breathing or for medical conditions such as asthma. In 2016, cyclist Simon Yates also tested positive for the same drug and was handed a four-month ban.