Windies to take on Rest of the World XI in fund-raising one-off T20I

PTI, Feb,14 2018

London: World champions Windies will take on a Rest of the World XI in a one-off T20 International at Lord's later this year, to raise funds for Caribbean cricket grounds damaged by recent hurricanes.

The match will be played on 31 May and the ICC has confirmed its full support by granting it international status.

File image of Chris Gayle. AFP

The proceeds from the fund-raising match will go towards restoring the stadiums -- James Ronald Webster Park in Anguilla and Dominica's Windsor Park Stadium -- damaged by Hurricanes Irma and Maria in September last year, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) said in a statement.

Hurricanes Irma and Maria have devastated parts of the Eastern Caribbean and we have been considering how we can best show support for our region in the most impactful way, said Dave Cameron, the Cricket West Indies president.

Tickets for the match, which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, have already been priced.

I would like personally to thank MCC for agreeing to host the match at Lords, and ECB, especially their President Giles Clarke, for their kind and generous support of this initiative," he added.

Guy Lavender, the Chief Executive and Secretary of MCC, pointed to the relationship the club, which owns Lords Cricket Ground and is the guardian of the Laws of Cricket, has shared with the people of the Caribbean for many years.

MCC is delighted to be able to host this very special match.

The last time that a match between the Windies and Rest of the World was held at Lords was in 1966, Lavender said.

Colin Graves, chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), said, To have two category 5 hurricanes in the space of two weeks was unprecedented and everyone around the world was shocked by the destruction which was caused."The ECB and CWI have always enjoyed a fantastic relationship and we are keen to support them and the people of the Caribbean in this fundraising initiative.

Published Date: Feb 14, 2018 | Updated Date: Feb 14, 2018

