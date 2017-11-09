First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NZ in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 07, 2017
IND Vs NZ
India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
NZ in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 04, 2017
IND Vs NZ
New Zealand beat India by 40 runs
SL in IND | 16 Nov 2017
IND vs SL
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
The Ashes | 23 Nov 2017
AUS vs ENG
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Windies postpone Pakistan tour after leading players express concerns regarding their security

The PCB sources said the tour will now be planned next year when a window is available to both the teams even as the Pakistan Cricket Board has made no official comment on the fate of the tour.

PTI, Nov, 09 2017

Karachi: Windies have postponed their visit to Pakistan for a three-match Twenty20 with the leading Caribbean players expressing concerns about their security in the country, the sources have claimed.

The PCB sources said the tour will now be planned next year when a window is available to both the teams even as the Pakistan Cricket Board has made no official comment on the fate of the tour.

File image of Windies players celebrating during a match. Reuters

File image of Windies players celebrating during a match. Reuters

"Some of the players were reluctant to tour when the West Indies Board spoke to them. seniors like Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo made it clear they would not be available for the series if it went ahead," one source said.

"Even the West Indies Players Association (WIPA) had concerns despite being sent the report of the security company hired by the ICC to inspect security situation and arrangements in Pakistan," the source added.

After inspection visits and positive reports of the security experts, World Eleven had come to play three T20 matches in Lahore in September and Sri Lankan Board also sent its team, albeit, a depleted one to Lahore for a lone T20 on 29 October.

"But apparently even the World Eleven and Sri Lankan team tours were not enough to lay to rest the concerns of some West Indies players," the source said.

Another source said since Windies had to go to New Zealand from 25 November and the smog and foggy conditions in Lahore led to the postponement of the tour.

"But it will take place eventually as the West Indies cricket board have not backed out and are committed to making the tour, the source said.

Published Date: Nov 09, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 09, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all