'Where's the smog when you need it?': The best Twitter reactions to India's batting collapse at Dharamsala
Check out how Twitter reacted to India's batting collapse and the eventual fightback from MS Dhoni
FirstCricket Staff,
Dec, 10 2017
Medium-pacer Suranga Lakmal took a four-wicket haul as Sri Lanka dismissed India for a paltry 112 runs in the first One-Day International (ODI) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday.
The 30-year-old returned his best bowling figures (4/13) in ODI cricket to stun the Indian batting.
The right-arm seamer's previous best of 4/30 was against England at Pallekele in December 2014.
For India, middle-order batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni (65) played a fighting innings to help the hosts register a three-digit total.
Here's a look at how Twitter reacted to India's collapse and the fightback from Dhoni:
India skipper Virat Kohli is missing the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka and there are rumours that he will soon get married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in Italy. Well, pretty sure he wouldn't be impressed with the way India collapsed on Sunday.
Here's another joke about Kohli's marriage and India's collapse.
Why didn't the smog cause trouble today?
Well done, SL!
MS Dhoni is irreplaceable!
Reaction of South African players after seeing India’s batting in seaming conditions... #IndvSL pic.twitter.com/zFhs19fXbn
With inputs from ANI
Published Date:
Dec 10, 2017
| Updated Date: Dec 10, 2017
