'Where's the smog when you need it?': The best Twitter reactions to India's batting collapse at Dharamsala

Medium-pacer Suranga Lakmal took a four-wicket haul as Sri Lanka dismissed India for a paltry 112 runs in the first One-Day International (ODI) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday.

The 30-year-old returned his best bowling figures (4/13) in ODI cricket to stun the Indian batting.

The right-arm seamer's previous best of 4/30 was against England at Pallekele in December 2014.

For India, middle-order batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni (65) played a fighting innings to help the hosts register a three-digit total.

Here's a look at how Twitter reacted to India's collapse and the fightback from Dhoni:

I was preserving this for some reason; and the day has come!! Worth the wait though. #indvsl pic.twitter.com/Xqef6XAqvw — kula (@beanstalk_91) December 10, 2017

India skipper Virat Kohli is missing the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka and there are rumours that he will soon get married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in Italy. Well, pretty sure he wouldn't be impressed with the way India collapsed on Sunday.

Here's another joke about Kohli's marriage and India's collapse.

No, Lankan bowlers aren't wrecking Indian batting. Truth is, Indian batsmen are in hurry to board their plane to Italy#INDvSL — Debarati Majumder (@debarati_m) December 10, 2017

India 50-7 23 Overs. 😱 Team India Showing What It Is Without Virat Kohli. These Batsmen Have Been Hiding Behind The Great Form Of #ViratKohli. Now They're Exposed. #IndvSL #INDvsSL — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) December 10, 2017

Why didn't the smog cause trouble today?

Wheres the smog when you need it, eh...? #indvsl — Innocent Bystander (@InnoBystander) December 10, 2017

Sources say BCCI is ready to airlift Virat Kohli from Italy. #INDvSL — Silly Point 🏏‏ (@FarziCricketer) December 10, 2017

Well done, SL!

SL seamers forcing Indian batsmen to play virtually every delivery is also one reason why India is in dire straits. Well done SL! 👏👏👏#IndvSL — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 10, 2017

This might take you by surprise, but the batsman best equipped to handle these conditions in this batting group is Mahendra Singh Dhoni.#dharamsala#IndvSL — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 10, 2017

MS Dhoni is irreplaceable!

If you still question why MS Dhoni is in India's ODI plans... watch this Dharamsala knock in the knowledge that 2019 World Cup is in early half of English summer. The man knows how to bat across different conditions with different partners. Irreplaceable! #IndvSL — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) December 10, 2017

Indian batting line-up without Virat Kohli is like a bank account without a linked Aadhar Card. #IndvSL — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) December 10, 2017

Reaction of South African players after seeing India’s batting in seaming conditions... #IndvSL pic.twitter.com/zFhs19fXbn

